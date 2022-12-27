The Place : New book released about Masters champ, Ozzarks golf legend Horton Smith

By Michael Gibson
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 12:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Ozarks golf legend and Masters Tournament champion Horton Smith is back in the spotlight after local golf pro and golf historian Rick Grayson released a new book about his many achievements.

