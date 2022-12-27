Police investigate shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators have not released any details about the shooting or the identities involved.

Police say they will release more information at a later time.

