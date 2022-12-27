Springfield Public Schools announce deputy superintendent of operations set to retire

Dr. John Mulford
Dr. John Mulford(KY3)
By Frances Watson
Published: Dec. 26, 2022 at 7:41 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield Public Schools has announced that Dr. John Mulford will retire as deputy superintendent of operations for the school district next June.

“It just kind of felt like this was the right timing for me and my family,” he said.

Mulford’s career has spanned nearly three decades. He says he’s hoping to leave behind a lasting impression.

“At the end of the day it’s all about being the best version of ourselves that we can be whether that’s students, staff members, whoever it may be, that should be our ultimate goal,” he said.

According to the district, Mulford is responsible for oversight of all operations, including financial and business services, transportation, facilities and construction, custodial and food services, in addition to human resources.

“The leaders we have in place on the operational side are fantastic, extremely knowledgeable. They are definitely going to be able to take the torch and keep moving forward,” explained Mulford.

Mulford says he’s confident the district will continue to thrive.

“We’re heading in a great direction. Dr. Lathan and her leadership are, I think, just what we need. We just landed the strategic plan last week which is exciting. We have the bond issue coming up in April. I think the future is extremely bright,” he explained.

He’s looking ahead toward new opportunities.

“I’m kind of exploring different opportunities at this point and time. Ideally, it would be a situation where I can still serve because that’s essentially what we do in education. I’d like something, where I could be of service to others, would definitely be high on my list,” said Mulford.

He says he’s looking back with fond memories.

He said, “How little moments can have a lasting impact on individuals.”

We asked, “Are you going to miss it?”

“Absolutely. I certainly will,” replied Mulford.

The district will begin looking for a new deputy superintendent of operations early next year.

