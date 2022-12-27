St. Louis man pleads guilty to heroin trafficking in Springfield

(MGN ONLINE)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 4:04 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - A St. Louis, Mo., man pleaded guilty in federal court to his role in a conspiracy to distribute kilogram-quantities of heroin in the Springfield, Mo., area.

Alphonso L. Battle, 55, pleaded guilty before U.S. Chief Magistrate Judge David P. Rush to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from Sept. 1, 2012, to April 3, 2017.

Battle admitted that he traveled from St. Louis to Springfield on April 6, 2016, to deliver heroin to co-defendant Roosevelt Simpson, 65, of Springfield. Law enforcement officers were conducting surveillance at Simpson’s residence at about 10 p.m. when Battle arrived and backed into Simpson’s driveway. Battle walked to the front door of Simpson’s residence, then returned to his vehicle and retrieved an item from the trunk. As federal agents approached to arrest him, Battle fled on foot through the backyard of Simpson’s neighbor.

Battle was found a few hours later near the intersection of Kearney Street and Golden Avenue in Springfield, where he was arrested. Simpson’s neighbor called the Springfield Police Department the next day to report that he found a canister with a false bottom in his backyard. A Springfield Police Department detective retrieved the canister, which contained approximately 63 grams of heroin and 72 capsules of Dormin (a common cutting agent).

Simpson was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Battle is the eighth and final defendant, in this case, to plead guilty. Seven co-defendants have pleaded guilty and been sentenced.

Under federal statutes, Battle is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of 40 years in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jessica R. Eatmon. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Homeland Security Investigation, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the Springfield, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Despite a very cold start, afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmth on the way
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday

Latest News

Report shows MoDOT spending more on roads than most states
Survivors, advocates in the Ozarks remind there is help when it comes to domestic violence
Green House Coffee offers above minimum wage
Missouri minimum wage increase in 2023; Springfield businesses already paying above minimum wage
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri adds 6,100+ cases in its weekly report; Arkansas adds 300+ daily new cases