Survivors, advocates in the Ozarks remind there is help when it comes to domestic violence

“I was in an abusive relationship for 12 years. I tried leaving repeatedly, and I kept going back. I have four kids,” said one survivor who wished to remain anonymous.

The holidays can be stressful for people in unsafe situations.

”There’s a lot of layers that go into why the holidays, in particular, may contribute to us experiencing an increase in calls for the hotline. It is true that either during the holidays or immediately after the holidays, we do tend to see an increase in the people who reach out for help,” said Brandi Bartel, Executive Director of the Victim Center in Springfield.

She says they have been seeing an increase for the past few months and expect to see it continue.

”We do think that’s probably attributed to the fact that people are going back to work. They’re going back to school in person a little bit more. Perhaps this makes people more vulnerable in some ways. I think people are feeling less isolated,” said Bartel.

One anonymous survivor says there are ways friends and family can tell if someone is being abused.

“I would say them being extremely quiet, no eye contact. Them looking like they’re scared when you’re talking with them or interacting with them. Even like when you go in to hug them or something, you’ll notice that they might jump or step back real quick.”

In a recent Facebook post, The Springfield Police Department added other ways to tell if someone has an abusive partner.

”Jealousy, controlling behavior, isolation from friends and family, insults or verbal abuse, or threats to harm or kill their partner or other members of their family,” said the officer.

If you are struggling...there is help. The number to get help is 800-799-7233 or 911.

