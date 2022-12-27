Texas car wash frozen with icicles

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin. (Source: @guthrie.atx/WEATHER TRAKER /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 9:59 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWAY, Texas (Gray News/TMX) - A car wash just outside Austin, Texas, was covered in long icicles and apparently damaged on Saturday as a massive winter storm brought unusually frigid temperatures to the southern United States.

A video shared by Instagram user @guthrie.atx shows a drive-through HEB car wash in Lakeway, a suburb of Austin.

Long icicles hang from the overhead lines and a large brush roller. A piece of signage, covered in ice, appears to have fallen, and the ground is also covered in ice.

Lakeway reached low temperatures of 10 degrees Friday morning and 12 degrees Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures rose above freezing Sunday, and the agency said the warming trend will lead to above-average temperatures Wednesday through Friday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants who made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
Despite a very cold start, afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flipping the pattern this week
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday
Train tracks stock image
Sarcoxie, Mo. man dies after being hit by a train

Latest News

Courtesy: Ozarks Sports Zone
OZONE: Holiday Hoops Scoreboard
Christian Kalil won $1 million in the lottery while getting gas for his wife.
Man fills up wife’s gas tank and wins $1M in the lottery
House of Hope volunteers tell KY3 they’re grateful they’ve been able to keep so many safe and...
LIST: Warming centers, overnight shelters around the Ozarks
Tina Sandri, CEO of Forest Hills of DC senior living facility, passes a COVID-19 informational...
Respiratory viruses could surge after the holidays, experts warn