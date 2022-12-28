Bass Pro Shops honors Fort Leonard Wood soldiers at Springfield luncheon

By Noah Tucker
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 12:25 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Bass Pros shops hosted nearly 200 active servicemen and women from Fort Leonard Wood on Wednesday for a holiday meal.

Many service members from the post could not make it home to their families for the holidays.

“It doesn’t really matter how hard or easy it is to put on an event like this for our folks,” said Lee Beasley, Senior Marketing General Manager with Bass Pro. “But whatever we can do to make them feel special. Because we get to do what we do every day because of folks like that, it’s really near and dear to our hearts.”

After enjoying a meal, troops also toured Bass Pro Shops and Wonders of Wildlife Aquarium.

“It is in a direct path of what we do,” said Beasley. “If we didn’t do something like this, we wouldn’t be doing what we should be doing, and really what everyone should be doing. To give back and thank those who allow us to, again, do what we do.”

After surprising ten disabled veterans with specially adapted homes in 2021, Bass Pro founder Johnny Morris announced a 100-home pledge in partnership with Helping a Hero. Morris committed to covering 25 percent of another 100 homes. He encouraged Americans to participate in the organization’s Wounded Hero Home Program. CLICK HERE for more information.

