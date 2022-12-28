Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21.

Stub Hub sells upper deck tickets for as low as $16 behind the stage. The site is selling similar tickets for Springsteen in Kansas City on Saturday, February 18, for more than $100.

