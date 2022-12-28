Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield

Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen(defense.gov)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 1:24 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springsteen tickets for under $20? And the concert is just a two-and-a-half-hour drive from Springfield.

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band recently announced several U.S. concert tour dates. The tour includes a stop at the BOK Center in Tulsa on Tuesday, February 21.

Stub Hub sells upper deck tickets for as low as $16 behind the stage. The site is selling similar tickets for Springsteen in Kansas City on Saturday, February 18, for more than $100.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants that made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

Latest News

FILE - Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Jordan Lyles throws during the second inning of a...
Royals sign RHP Lyles to 2-year deal, hope for many innings
Bass Pro Shops honors Fort Leonard Wood soldiers at Springfield luncheon.
Bass Pro Shops honors Fort Leonard Wood soldiers at Springfield luncheon
Much of the Ozarks has a wind advisory through midnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warm and windy Wednesday
Warm and Windy Wednesday