Busted pipe leads to a flooded hallway at Monett High School

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MONETT, Mo. (KY3) - The below-freezing temperatures led to a pipe burst at Monett High School.

School leaders found the damage on Sunday. They believe the pipe burst happened on Friday.

The water entered every classroom in one hallway, the library, the commons area, and the gym. Maintenance workers and volunteers came in on Christmas Day, working eight hours to soak up the water.

“You know, obviously, it was Christmas Day, so we have a great maintenance team and even some community volunteers that came in and helped us clear the water out of the building and try to get it dried up as much as we can,” said Steve Garner of the Monett School District. “Then we’ve called an outside team to come in and help us out.”

School leaders will evaluate the damage. They believe everything will be cleaned up and ready to welcome students back after Christmas break.

