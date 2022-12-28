House committee expected to release Trump’s taxes Friday

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach,...
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla.(AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)
By The Associated Press and LISA MASCARO
Published: Dec. 27, 2022 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former President Donald Trump’s tax returns are expected to be released by the House Ways and Means committee on Friday, a congressional aide confirmed Tuesday.

That’s the next time the House, which is on break for the holidays, is scheduled to meet for a routine pro forma session. The new Congress, with Republicans in control of the House, begins Jan. 3.

The aide was not authorized to discuss the timing of the release publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

The Democratic-controlled committee voted last week to release Trump’s returns, with some redactions of sensitive information, such as Social Security numbers and contact information. The release raises the potential of additional revelations related to the finances of the longtime businessman who broke political norms by refusing to make public his returns as he sought the presidency.

The vote came the same day the panel released a report in which it found that the IRS failed to pursue mandatory audits of Trump on a timely basis during his presidency. It indicated the Trump administration may have disregarded an IRS requirement dating back to 1977 that mandates audits of a president’s tax filings.

The IRS only began to audit Trump’s 2016 tax filings on April 3, 2019, more than two years into Trump’s presidency and just months after Democrats took control of the House. That date coincided with Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., the panel chairman, asking the IRS for information related to Trump’s tax returns.

The vote was the culmination of a yearslong fight between Trump and Democrats that played out everywhere from the campaign trail to the halls of Congress and the Supreme Court.

Democrats on the tax-writing House Ways and Means Committee argued that transparency and the rule of law were at stake, while Republicans countered that the release would set a dangerous precedent with regard to the loss of privacy protections.

“This is about the presidency, not the president,” Neal told reporters last week.

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the panel’s top GOP member, said, “Regrettably, the deed is done.”(AP) -

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants that made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Despite a very cold start, afternoon highs will be in the middle 30s to lower 40s.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Big weather swing tomorrow!
MoDOT shares plan for winter weather
MoDOT is prepared for next round of winter weather
First Alert Weather: Winter Weather Advisory issued for part of the Ozarks into Monday

Latest News

Newcomerstown fire
6 dead, including 4 children, after fire in Ohio home
An Amber Alert has been issued for 13-year-old Evan McConney.
Amber Alert issued for 13-year-old Utah boy
Southwest Airlines continues canceling thousands of flights as the New Year approaches. (CNN,...
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
FILE - Clouds are reflected off the City of Jackson's O.B. Curtis Water Treatment Facility's...
Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South