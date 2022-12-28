Lake of the Ozarks firefighters rescue deer trapped on ice

GRAVOIS MILLS, Mo. (KY3) - Firefighters at Lake of the Ozarks rescued a deer stuck on the icy lake.

Gravois Mills Fire Protection District firefighters responded to the incident. They used their training to rescue the deer.

After naming him, Randy the Button Buck, the firefighters released the uninjured deer back into the woods.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.