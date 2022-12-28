Man arrested after hateful rant goes viral on TikTok: ‘He just kept going on’

A man in Northern California was arrested after allegedly making racist comments targeting Asian Americans. (Source: KGO, ABIGAIL HALILI, ARINE KIM, CNN)
By Dion Lim
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN RAMON, Calif. (KGO) - A man is in custody for allegedly making racist comments towards Asian Americans in Northern California over the holiday weekend.

“We heard a guy parked in his car yelling from his window, ‘Keep walking. you need to get away from that store,’” Abigail Halili, East Bay resident, said.

The taunts quickly turned racial and included an obscene hand gesture.

“He just kept going on and on, saying you guys are ‘Filipino idiots. You guys probably sell cocaine,’” Halili said.

Thanks to social media, the Halili family said they quickly learned they weren’t the only Asian Americans targeted.

Other victims came forward, saying they were also targeted with hate speech.

Northern California resident Arine Kim and her friend Elliot Ha said they were filming a video for TikTok when they were approached by a man who began pelting them with insults.

“At the moment, I did not take it seriously, but afterward it kind of started to hit me like, ‘Wow, this is serious,’” Ha said.

San Ramon police said after the videos were shown, they were inundated with tips that helped lead to the arrest of the man in question on Monday.

Both sets of victims said they have realized the power of speaking out.

“Making it not seem like a big deal, I think a lot of Asian people, in general, do that,” Kim said. “I want to bring more awareness to this and want other people to realize how bad it is.”

According to police, the man arrested has not been formally charged but is likely facing at least two counts of hate crimes.

“I just want people to learn that hate crimes against Asian Americans are a very real thing,” Halili said.

Copyright 2022 KGO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants that made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

Latest News

Business owner ordered to give refunds and pay penalties.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
Jerry Shane Fellers ordered to pay for than $350,000 in refunds and penalties.
Bolivar business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction
FILE - Hall of Fame inductee David Ortiz, formerly of the Boston Red Sox baseball team, speaks...
10 convicted in attempted killing of slugger David Ortiz
Much of the Ozarks has a wind advisory through midnight.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Getting even warmer with strong winds Thursday
Determination spreads among migrants on Mexico's northern border waiting to enter the United...
After court setback, migrants cling to hopes of reaching US