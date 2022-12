BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - The Polk County Sheriff’s Office recovered three stolen semi-trucks.

Deputies arrested Randy King. Prosecutors charged him with one of the thefts. Sheriff Danny Morrison says he expects more charges.

The investigation has covered several weeks.

