Property taxes due, lines expected

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Have you paid your property taxes yet? The deadline in Missouri is December 31st which means Thursday and Fridy are the last days they can be brought to your local courthouse without penalties. In years passed, Collector’s offices have seen lines of people waiting to submit their payments in person.

Property taxes are paid locally and offices in the Springfield area open at 8 am.

Many counties also have the option on their websites to pay the taxes online throught the County Collectors website. Online payments made with a credit or debit card can have a hefty fee. In many cases, a bank account can be used with the information on your checks for no fee.

If a payment is being mailed, it must be postmarked by December 31st.

Most people, who have a mortgage on their home have property taxes paid for through their escrow account. If you’re unsure whether your bank pays your taxes, you can with them to confirm.

To pay property taxes online, you will need your tax ID number and your 6 digit PIN; both can be found on your tax statement.

If you miss the deadline of December 31st, you could face fees or even a lien on your property.

