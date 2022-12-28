Smoke draws fire department to Springfield Quality Inn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Multiple fire crews responded to the Quality Inn (3330 E Battlefield Rd, Springfield, MO) at 6:28 a.m. for reports of a fire. A hotel employee witnessed smoke coming from a room that was closed for remodel and alerted the fire department. That employee did not see fire but the fire alarms sounded.

By 7:00 a.m., only one crew remained at the scene.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.