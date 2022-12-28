Southwest Airlines cancellations frustrate KCI travelers, spark intervention from federal agency

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Southwest Airlines has left thousands of travelers stranded with an unprecedented number of cancellations.

It’s so bad that the U.S. Department of Transportation is now involved, demanding an explanation, a fix for the future, and an appropriate response for customers.

“When you’re in the situation and the airline is responsible, which is clearly the case right now, then you can get those kinds of vouchers for hotels, restaurants,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Tuesday. “But, what I talked about with the Southwest CEO, is that a passenger shouldn’t have to request that. They need to be proactively offering that. He pledged that they would. And, again, we’ll be watching to make sure that they follow through.”

This afternoon, @SecretaryPete spoke with union leaders and the CEO of Southwest Airlines to convey the Department’s expectation that Southwest meet its obligations to passengers and workers and take steps to prevent a situation like this from happening again. — TransportationGov (@USDOT) December 27, 2022

At KCI, unclaimed luggage has stacked up at baggage claim as bags rolled in without the people they belong to.

Southwest canceled more than 70% of the flights in and out of KCI Tuesday according to FlightAware. Nationwide, 65% of the airline’s flights were canceled.

Southwest issued a statement Tuesday, calling the situation “unacceptable.”

“We’re working with Safety at the forefront to urgently address wide-scale disruption by rebalancing the airline and repositioning Crews and our fleet ultimately to best serve all who plan to travel with us,” it reads, in part. “This safety-first work is intentional, ongoing, and necessary to return to normal reliability, one that minimizes last-minute inconveniences. As we continue the work to recover our operation, we have made the decision to continue operating a reduced schedule by flying roughly one third of our schedule for the next several days.”

At KCI, the check-in line at times went on and on. Some of those were people lucky enough to get a flight. Others came in person to try to book a new flight after being canceled and unable to get through to customer service by phone.

The impacts of the cancellations go way beyond inconvenience for some.

Ashley Hart was supposed to fly back Monday to Arizona, where she’s been getting specialty cancer treatments. It’s essential she get them weekly. When her Monday return flight was canceled, she was rebooked for Saturday. She normally gets her treatments on Fridays. Her doctor said he’d come in on a Saturday to accommodate her. Tuesday, she was told the Saturday flight might be canceled, too.

“I’m supposed to be done with my treatments in a month and be home,” Hart said, wiping tears from her eyes. “And now, that might not happen because Southwest has ruined that for me.”

Olivia Amos came to the counter to rebook for herself and her boyfriend. He will now have to reschedule his dental surgery for painfully infected teeth.

“I went up and I talked to them and I said, ‘Can I get, like, something with another airline? Is there another way I can still fly out today? We have a surgery in two days that we have to be down there for,’” Amos recounted. “And, they’re the only airline that doesn’t work with any other airline.”

Germany Johnson was supposed to move out of her Phoenix apartment at the end of the month. A phone agent told her the soonest she could get back was Jan. 1.

“If I don’t move out by 5 o’clock on the 31st, I’m going to pay double rent,” explained Johnson.

She came to the airport to try a representative in person. She will now be driving to Dallas, then taking a flight from there on Saturday.

Southwest said the storm left flight crews out of position. Unlike legacy carriers, they don’t use hubs; they use a point-to-point system.

On Tuesday night, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan posted a video statement in which he addressed how that system made the airline vulnerable.

On the heels of wide-scale disruptions, we're working diligently to Safely recover our operation & accommodate displaced Customers & Crews. We know this is unacceptable & sincerely apologize. If your travel was impacted, explore self-service options here: https://t.co/B6L8HR9Yqc pic.twitter.com/mLWndYMned — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) December 28, 2022

“We build our flight schedule around communities, not hubs,” he said. “Our network is highly complex, and the operation . . . counts on all the pieces, especially aircraft and crews, remaining in motion to where they’re planned to go.”

Leaders of the labor unions for pilots and flight attendants blamed antiquated crew-scheduling software.

Johnson heard something similar from a customer service representative at KCI’s Southwest counter.

“She said it was their system, that their system was really old,” Johnson recounted. “It started off as weather delays, like everyone was been told. But now their system is, like, overworked. So she literally, like, showed me her computer screen. And, there is no way to even put someone on a flight for the next two days.”

It’s not just passengers. It has reportedly been difficult for the traveling flight staff as well.

“It’s been tough on all of us,” said Southwest Flight Attendant Chase Tillman at KCI. “We’ve had flight attendants sleeping in lounges. Flight attendants sleeping in airports on top of one another. I mean, absolutely ridiculous.”

With phone lines jammed, Southwest said the best way to get a refund or a voucher or food and hotel reimbursement is through their digital platform.

Customers can contact Southwest to rebook or request a refund here: southwest.com/traveldisruption.

Additionally, an airline spokesman said its Travel Advisory is still in effect to “offer customers maximum flexibility with rebooking.”

