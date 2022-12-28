Springfield crews work to repair pipes that burst due to arctic blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The bitter cold temperatures are bringing more than their fair share of problems..

As many homeowners return from their holiday travel they are finding unwanted issues like standing water.

“We got home and I say, this is terrible. Oh crap,” said Rick Kaufman.

Ely Murray with Air Services said, “As the water freezes the pressure builds up. It has to go somewhere.”

Kaufman says he didn’t think twice before heading out of Springfield for the holidays. He says he took all the necessary precautions to keep his pipes from freezing ahead of last week’s cold snap.

He said, “We went through the ice storm. We were without power. So what’s worse without power or without water?”

Kaufman quickly learned being without water could be worse.

“He came home Christmas night and heard the water running down his basement wall. He had to tear out the sheetrock to figure out what was going on. Once he figured that out he shut off his water and called us,” said Murray.

Representatives for local HVAC and plumbing companies say they’ve been busy.

Kaufman says he’s making due while repairs to his water line are being done.

“Good thing we got a hot tub. I could just scoop water out and flush the toilets,” he said.

Crews have switched to using a plastic-like material instead of rigid metal to replace pipes.

“Hardly anyone uses copper or galvanized metal or anything like that anymore. It won’t 100 percent prevent it from busting again in the future but it’s a lot more flexible,” said Murray.

Although Kaufman had just a few dozen gallons of water in his basement repair technicians say they are seeing worse.

“Luckily he did catch it very quickly because that’s a lot of water but it’s not as bad as it could have been,” said Murray.

Kaufman, “I told my kids I don’t think I’m going anywhere for Christmas anymore.”

