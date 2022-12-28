Teenager dies in crash involving a train in Phelps County, Mo.

ST. JAMES, Mo. (KY3) - A driver St. James died after her car was hit by a train in eastern Phelps County.

Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash.

Troopers responded to the crash Tuesday afternoon at a crossing on State Highway KK. Investigators say she did not yield at the crossing. Nobody else was hurt in the crash.

