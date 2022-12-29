Arkansas withstands furious Kansas rally, wins Liberty Bowl`

Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6)...
Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) during the first half of the Liberty Bowl NCAA college football game Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — KJ Jefferson passed to Rashod Dubinion for a 2-point conversion in the third overtime and Arkansas held off a furious second-half rally by Kansas for a 55-53 win the AutoZone Liberty Bowl on Wednesday night.

The Jayhawks had rallied from 25 points down in the second half to force overtime, but a failed on a 2-point conversion pass from Jason Bean to Lawrence Arnold ended a four-and-a-half-hour bowl marathon.

“We got lucky at the end, but we’re Liberty Bowl champs and I’m pretty excited,” Arkansas coach Sam Pittman said.

Arkansas (7-6) celebrated the win prematurely in the second overtime after stopping Kanas quarterback Jalon Daniels just shy of the goal line on a 2-point conversion try. But a targeting call on Arkansas’ Quincey McAdoo gave the Jayhawks another try and they converted.

Jefferson passed for 287 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 130 yards and two more scores to lead the Razorbacks.

Arkansas and Kansas met for the first time in 116 years, and the Razorbacks used an old-school rushing attack to prevail. Arkansas gained 394 of its 681 total yards on the ground. Rashod Dubinion added 112 yards for the Razorbacks.

Kansas (6-7) played in its first bowl game since 2008 but was unable to stop a late-season streak in which they lost seven of their last eight games. Kansas quarterback Daniels passed for 544 yards and five touchdowns. He set Liberty Bowl records for passing yards, touchdown passes, completions (37) and total TDs scored (6).

Arkansas was dominating despite playing with a roster thinned-out opt-outs and transfer portal departures. The Razorbacks dressed only 51 scholarship players.

After leading 31-13 at halftime, Arkansas pushed its advantage to 38-13 midway through the third quarter on a 2-yard run by Dubinion. The TD ended an 80-yard drive.

The 25-point deficit ignited the Jayhawks.

THE TAKEAWAY

During a span of eight seconds in the first quarter, Arkansas scored twice to erase a 7-3 deficit and take a 17-7 lead. An Arkansas interception about two minutes later near the Razorbacks’ 10-yard line ignited a 73-yard scoring drive that ended on a short touchdown run by Jefferson for a 24-7 lead. Arkansas led 38-13 late in the third before Kansas rallied.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Begins its fourth season under coach Sam Pittman against Western Carolina on Sept. 2.

Kansas: Opens Lance Leipold’s third season, also on Sept. 2, at home against the Missouri State.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants that made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

Latest News

LSU forward Derek Fountain (20) is fouled by Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during the...
Williams, Miller help LSU top No. 9 Arkansas
O-Zone: Dana Ford previews tournament in Bahamas
Ridgnal’s 24 lead Missouri State past Northern Iowa
O-Zone: Nixa 53, Fair Grove 45
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky