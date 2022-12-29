Bob Penny, bit actor in numerous Hollywood films, dies at 87

Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry...
Bob Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Bob Penny, an Alabama college professor and actor who performed small roles in movies including “Forrest Gump” and “Sweet Home Alabama,” has died at age 87.

Penny died on Christmas Day, according to an obituary from Laughlin Service Funeral Home in Huntsville. No cause of death was given.

Born in Anniston in 1935, Penny was a poet who spent three decades as an English professor, mostly teaching poetry and prose at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, AL.com reported.

During the 1980s, Penny found work on the side acting in TV commercials for a local department store as well as for a United Way campaign in Atlanta. Penny got deeper into acting after retiring from the university in 1990.

“Then the movies began to come,” Penny told AL.com in 2008. “I was really lucky. I had these very small roles, but they sure helped pay the mortgage.”

Penny appeared in more than 30 movies and TV series. He was credited as a “crony” in the 1994 film “Forrest Gump,” and played a bumbling, small-town lawyer in “Sweet Home Alabama,” released in 2002.

Penny’s other film credits included the movies “Mississippi Burning,” “My Cousin Vinny” and “The Legend of Bagger Vance,” as well as the TV series “In the Heat of the Night.”

When he wasn’t acting on film, Penny took parts in theater productions in Birmingham, where he performed onstage in plays including “The Odd Couple” and “Don Juan in Hell.”

“Bob Penny captivated all of our hearts at Birmingham Festival Theatre and put his all into his work,” Rhonda Erbrick, chairwoman of the theater’s board, said in a statement. She added that Penny “is and was always an actor and a joy to be around.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 in deadly shooting investigation in Springfield
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
Business owner ordered to give refunds and pay penalties.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction

Latest News

Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Sun Sprouts is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were...
Alfalfa sprouts being recalled after salmonella outbreak
A Southwest passenger finds his bag at finding his bag at Chicago Midway International Airport...
Southwest says it expects normal operations to resume Friday
A pet ball python was removed from someone's truck.
Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine
Tracy Slagle leaves the city of Bolivar following a decade of service.
City administrator for Bolivar, Mo., announces retirement