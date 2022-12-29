Boil order for Mammoth Spring issued

Residents in Mammoth Spring are under a boil order as of Dec. 28.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
MAMMOTH SPRING, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Mammoth Spring are under a boil order as of Dec. 28.

According to a social media post from Mammoth Spring City Hall, the water may be unsafe for human consumption, and any water used for drinking or food prepping should be boiled for a least one minute. All ice cubes should be discarded, and only boiled water should be used to make new ice.

The boil order will remain in effect until the problem is corrected, and water is safe to consume again.

It is unclear why the order was put into place, and there is no word on how long it will last.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

