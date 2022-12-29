Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 9:07 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a building collapse on the square in Ozark.
The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church. Police say there are no injuries reported.
Police ask drivers to avoid the area while crews work to evaluate other buildings.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.