Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating a building collapse on the square in Ozark.

The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church. Police say there are no injuries reported.

Police ask drivers to avoid the area while crews work to evaluate other buildings.

