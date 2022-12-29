Chiefs expect WR Hardman back on field after nearly 2 months

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker...
Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman (17) leaps over San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner (54) into the end zone to score a touchdown in the second quarter an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 23, 2022 in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Lachlan Cunningham)(Lachlan Cunningham | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:13 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs expect to have wide receiver Mecole Hardman on the field for the first time in nearly two months on Sunday when they play the Denver Broncos in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Hardman has been out since Nov. 6 with an abdominal injury that landed him on injured reserve. He returned to practice a couple of weeks ago, but the ailment caused the already lean Hardman to lose weight he’s had to put back on. The time off also diminished the endurance.

“As the week went on,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said of last week, “he got a bit tired and sore, and I think that was good. He worked his way through what he needed to get through, and now it’s a matter of getting him through a game.

“I presume,” Reid said, “unless there’s a setback that he’ll be there.”

The Chiefs have overcome his loss by deploying their deep wide receiver group in different ways. The return of Kadarius Toney from a hamstring injury a couple of weeks ago has bought Hardman some additional time to recover.

Few players on the roster can match Hardman’s speed, making him a unique downfield threat and very effective on jet sweeps. Hardman reached the end zone six times in the four games before he got hurt, three of them on touchdown passes and the other three on various rushing attempts.

“I think getting Mecole and KT back will just add another dimension,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said. “I mean, they can do the jet sweeps and stuff like that, but just adding that speed to the field makes teams have to honor it.”

It’s not as if the Chiefs, who are 12-3 and tied with Buffalo for the best record in the AFC, have struggled without Hardman. Their offense leads the league in yards per game and trails only the Eagles in scoring.

“Marquez (Valdes-Scantling) has done a great job of filling that role and so has Skyy (Moore),” Mahomes said, noting the addition of Hardman and Toney will open things up for other players.

The Chiefs are among the league’s healthiest teams as January approaches, getting tight end Blake Bell back for the first time last week. The AFC West champions’ only notable absences are running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, who remains on injured reserve with a high-ankle sprain, and tight end Jody Fortson, who is on IR with an elbow injury.

“(Edwards-Helaire is not ready yet. He’s close but not ready,” Reid said. “High-ankle sprains, those are tough deals on running backs. He’s working through everything. He’s busting his tail there.”

Reid said both have a chance to play in the postseason.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church.
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
Business owner ordered to give refunds and pay penalties.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil works the sidelines during a first half time out of thier...
Former Chiefs coach Dick Vermeil to serve as Drum Honoree
O-Zone: Rogersville 40, Greensboro 34
LSU forward Derek Fountain (20) is fouled by Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during the...
Williams, Miller help LSU top No. 9 Arkansas
O-Zone: Dana Ford previews tournament in Bahamas
Ridgnal’s 24 lead Missouri State past Northern Iowa