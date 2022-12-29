Elected Greene County officeholders take oath of office

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 4:15 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Eight new Greene County elected officials took the oath of office on Thursday at the historic county courthouse.

They included two judges, the presiding commissioner, the county prosecutor the recorder of deeds, the collector of revenue, and the auditor. The people all voted the officeholders into office in the 2022 election cycle.

Greene County Clerk Shane Schoeller says they do not take oath lightly.

“We take that oath with pride, and we take that oath with understanding that we are here to serve you,” said Clerk Schoeller. “We are here to uphold freedom. We are here to uphold liberty, and we’re here to do that which is to serve one another, which is literally the hallmark and foundation on which this country was founded.”

Greene County Prosecuting Attorney Dan Patterson did not attend the ceremony.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

