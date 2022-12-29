Pedestrian killed in crash in Miller County, Mo.

ELDON, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Miller County.

Investigators identified the victim as George Cook, 20, of Eldon, Mo.

Troopers responded to U.S. 54 outside of Eldon Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The driver told troopers he hit the brakes to avoid Cook but could not stop in time. The driver’s vehicle ran off the highway, hitting a road sign.

Cook died from injuries at Lake Regional Hospital.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.