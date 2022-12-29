Police say woman injured in crash in Springfield died from her injuries

(Action News 5)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 11:40 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a woman injured in a Springfield crash in early December has died.

Police identified the victim as Sharon Walker, 76, of Springfield.

Officers responded to the crash on December 6 around 10 a.m. near Campbell Avenue and Walnut Lawn Street intersection. Investigators say Walker turned from Campbell onto Walnut Lawn when her vehicle was struck.

Police say officers have worked 27 deadly crashes in 2022 in Springfield.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 in deadly shooting investigation in Springfield
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield
The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
Business owner ordered to give refunds and pay penalties.
On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction

Latest News

Police identify 2 in deadly shooting investigation in Springfield
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 in deadly shooting investigation in Springfield
The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church.
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported