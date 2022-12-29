Springfield neighborhood mourns death of a juvenile after an accidental shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police are investigating the accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield.

The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday. Investigators say the appears to be the result of an accident. While the investigation is ongoing, police do not believe the death is suspicious.

Police have not released the victim’s name or age.

Neighbors in the area knew the child involved.

”When I got home from work, there was still police and the crime scene investigation van over there,” said a neighbor. ”My kids play with their kids, and I’m just glad my kids weren’t over there because an accident could happen to anybody.”

The neighbor of the victims’ family wished to remain anonymous.

”They are great kids and love playing over here,” said the neighbor. “It’s gonna be hard for them and for the entire family.”

We asked local gun experts how to keep your weapons out of harm’s way and from getting into the hands of a child.

”People really just need to think about when they have guns in the house, especially when patterns change,” said Nick Newman with Cherokee firearms. “Whether it’s school patterns, vacation, things like that, it’s one thing to have a gun on you that you take care of.”

Nick Newman with Cherokee Firearms says to make sure you store your guns properly and to always talk to your kids about gun safety.

”Start with handling the gun safely yourself, and the kids will see you handling things responsibly,” said Newman. “Talk to the kids about why you put things where you put them and why they don’t have access to it.

Police say they will release more information at a later time.

