Springfield Police investigate double homicide after two people found shot Wednesday night

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police are investigating a double homicide after two people were found with multiple gunshot wounds in north Springfield Wednesday night.

According to Lt. Umbarger with SPD, officers were dispatched to a residence in the 2200 block of N Link Avenue at 10:15 p.m., Wednesday, December 28th. When they arrived, officers found a male with multiple gunshot wounds outside the residence. Once officers entered the house, they found a female that had also been shot multiple times. The female was pronounced dead on the scene, and the male was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

The shooting is currently under investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.