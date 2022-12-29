Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites

By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to spice up salmon.

Cucumber Salmon Bites

Ingredients:

1 large English cucumber peeled and cut into ½ inch rounds.

8 oz softened cream cheese

2 tbsp red onion minced

½ tsp garlic salt

1 tbsp fresh dill chopped

Dill for garnish

6 oz smoked salmon

In a medium-sized bowl, combine cream cheese, red onion, chopped dill, and garlic salt. Whip until thoroughly combined. Add a tablespoon of cream cheese mixture to the top of each cucumber round using either a piping bag or a small spoon. Top each round with pieces of smoked salmon and garnish with dill. Refrigerate until ready to serve.

The recipe serves 8-12.

