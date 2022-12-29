Taste of the Ozarks: Cucumber Salmon Bites
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a way to spice up salmon.
Cucumber Salmon Bites
Ingredients:
1 large English cucumber peeled and cut into ½ inch rounds.
8 oz softened cream cheese
2 tbsp red onion minced
½ tsp garlic salt
1 tbsp fresh dill chopped
Dill for garnish
6 oz smoked salmon
In a medium-sized bowl, combine cream cheese, red onion, chopped dill, and garlic salt. Whip until thoroughly combined. Add a tablespoon of cream cheese mixture to the top of each cucumber round using either a piping bag or a small spoon. Top each round with pieces of smoked salmon and garnish with dill. Refrigerate until ready to serve.
The recipe serves 8-12.
