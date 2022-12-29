Washington University study looks at COVID-19 symptom of loss of smell

By KMOV Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:53 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – A new study by the Washington University School of Medicine focuses on the COVID-19 symptom of loss of smell.

The study suggests that trying to train your sense of smell will not help recover it. The study had 275 participants who lost their sense of smell from COVID.

The participants smelled essential oils for three months. some of them were “trained” using labels for the oils and others were not. For the most part, the study showed it won’t help you gain your sense of smell any faster.

When participants were asked how they felt they were doing with their sense of smell, those who received training reported they felt a greater improvement.

