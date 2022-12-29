Williams, Miller help LSU top No. 9 Arkansas

LSU forward Derek Fountain (20) is fouled by Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during the...
LSU forward Derek Fountain (20) is fouled by Arkansas forward Makhi Mitchell (15) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Baton Rouge, La., Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)(Matthew Hinton | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 28, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams made a key steal and Adam Miller sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to lead LSU to a 60-57 victory over No. 9 Arkansas on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) got a spinning layup from Trae Hannibal to go ahead 58-55 with 32 seconds remaining. A layup by Anthony Black after his offensive rebound got the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) within one once again.

Arkansas had a chance to pull out the victory when Makhi Mitchell blocked Derek Fountain’s shot with about eight seconds left. But Williams stripped the ball from Black as he drove to the basket. Miller was fouled and made two foul shots.

Hannibal led LSU with 19 points. Fountain finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Devonte Davis scored 16 points for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council and Jordan Walsh each had 13.

Arkansas grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 40-34 midway through the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Walsh and Council gave the Razorbacks their six-point advantage.

But LSU used an 8-0 run to grab a 44-42 lead. Consecutive layups by Fountain put the Tigers on top with 7:06 to play.

LSU led 54-52 after a three-point play by Fountain with 2:28 remaining.

The first half was dominated by defense. A 3-pointer by Hannibal and back-to-back baskets by Mwani Wilkinson and Fountain put the Tigers on top 17-12. LSU led 24-19 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks came up on the short end of the score in their first true road game of the season. Arkansas’ other loss was against Creighton in the Maui Invitational in November.

LSU: The Tigers continued their success in close games. LSU is 5-1 in games decided by fewer than five points.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Play Missouri in its SEC home opener Wednesday.

LSU: At Kentucky in their first conference road game Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The incident happened in the 4300 block of West Helen around noon on Tuesday.
Police investigate accidental shooting death of a juvenile in Springfield
boat sinks at table rock marina
Boat owners face hefty bills after winter weather sinks vessels on Table Rock Lake
Husband and wife Steve and Wendy Hawkins, 58 and 52, died within 12 hours of each other after...
Husband and wife both die of cancer on same day
Construction on the 14 Mill Market in Nixa will start in the next week or two.
COMING AND GOING: Restaurants that made their way out of the Ozarks in 2022 and new ones on their way
Courtesy: Greene County Sheriff's Office
Greene County Sheriff’s Office searching for stolen tow truck

Latest News

O-Zone: Dana Ford previews tournament in Bahamas
Ridgnal’s 24 lead Missouri State past Northern Iowa
O-Zone: Nixa 53, Fair Grove 45
Arkansas defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (14) pressures Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6)...
Arkansas withstands furious Kansas rally, wins Liberty Bowl`
Missouri's Kobe Brown, center, celebrates a three point basket in front of Kentucky's Chris...
Brown scores 30 as Mizzou blows out No. 19 Kentucky