Williams, Miller help LSU top No. 9 Arkansas

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — KJ Williams made a key steal and Adam Miller sank two free throws with 2 seconds left to lead LSU to a 60-57 victory over No. 9 Arkansas on Wednesday night.

The Tigers (12-1, 1-0 Southeastern Conference) got a spinning layup from Trae Hannibal to go ahead 58-55 with 32 seconds remaining. A layup by Anthony Black after his offensive rebound got the Razorbacks (11-2, 0-1) within one once again.

Arkansas had a chance to pull out the victory when Makhi Mitchell blocked Derek Fountain’s shot with about eight seconds left. But Williams stripped the ball from Black as he drove to the basket. Miller was fouled and made two foul shots.

Hannibal led LSU with 19 points. Fountain finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Devonte Davis scored 16 points for the Razorbacks. Ricky Council and Jordan Walsh each had 13.

Arkansas grabbed its biggest lead of the game at 40-34 midway through the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Walsh and Council gave the Razorbacks their six-point advantage.

But LSU used an 8-0 run to grab a 44-42 lead. Consecutive layups by Fountain put the Tigers on top with 7:06 to play.

LSU led 54-52 after a three-point play by Fountain with 2:28 remaining.

The first half was dominated by defense. A 3-pointer by Hannibal and back-to-back baskets by Mwani Wilkinson and Fountain put the Tigers on top 17-12. LSU led 24-19 at the break.

BIG PICTURE

Arkansas: The Razorbacks came up on the short end of the score in their first true road game of the season. Arkansas’ other loss was against Creighton in the Maui Invitational in November.

LSU: The Tigers continued their success in close games. LSU is 5-1 in games decided by fewer than five points.

UP NEXT

Arkansas: Play Missouri in its SEC home opener Wednesday.

LSU: At Kentucky in their first conference road game Tuesday.

___

AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.