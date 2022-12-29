ON YOUR SIDE: Dealing with infestation issues in Springfield rental homes

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Safe and affordable housing is what Springfield strives to provide.

But some renters say they have problems getting issues addressed with their landlords and have turned to us for help.

“It’s ridiculous. I know almost every one of the tenants has complained about it,” said Laura Lyon.

She says her Springfield apartment has been infested with bugs for months.

“I’m on Section 8 funding. They do their own housing inspections. I told them about the problem. They saw how bad it was and it failed as far as terms of health and safety.” she explained. “It is on our lease stating that the landlord is supposed to take care of the pest control. That means they are fully responsible for paying for it.”

“We have, very much so, been trying to get the situation taken care of over at Lexington Apartments,” said the owner of JNM Realty Group Jerri Mitchell.

Her company is responsible for overseeing the Lexington Apartments complex.

“There isn’t anything specific that states that we cover or they cover the expense of cockroaches. We have explained to the tenants over at Lexington Apartments that we just took over management in April. We took over management of that building with an incredible infestation at that time,” she said.

According to Brock Rowe, Director of Building Development Services for Springfield the responsibility of pest control varies.

“In a single-family residential home, that’s a rental house, it’s actually the tenants’ job to make sure that those pests are taken care of. In an apartment complex or multi-family type situations that are actually up to the landlord to take care of that,” he said.

After a complaint is filed by a renter city inspectors will respond to the address to assess the situation.

“Once we decide it’s a case we move on with the legal proceedings if the owner doesn’t take care of it within 14 days. After that, we continue down that road and we end up in municipal court if the issue is not taken care of,” said Rowe.

Failure to comply results in legal action taken by the city.

“We’re getting probably 85 to 90 percent compliance at the first initial stage when they take care of it. Most of them know about it and are trying to eradicate the issues,” said Rowe.

Mitchell says in some cases their efforts to fumigate the complex have failed due to a lack of tenant cooperation.

“It is causing the other tenants that are trying to get this situation resolved to continue to have a problem because there are certain units over there that are not letting us in. So it’s just been an ongoing thing. But I think as far as JNM is concerned we are doing our very best to maintain the building and to create a safe living space for our tenants,” she explained.

Lyon said, “I’m sick and tired of waking up in the middle of the night and feeling like bugs are crawling all over me because they’re everywhere in the house.”

CLICK HERE for information on how to file a complaint with the city of Springfield’s Citizen Resource Center.

