On Your Side Investigation: Bolivar, Mo. business owner ordered to give refunds, banned from construction

BOLIVAR, Mo. (KY3) - Following an On Your Side an Investigation, a Bolivar business owner can no longer run a business in the Show-Me State and he’s ordered to pay back customers, a total of more than a quarter of a million dollars.

We’re talking about Jerry Shane Fellers with Build Tech Structures. Customers paid him thousands for pole barns. No work was done. Or what they got, was consider shoddy and not finished.

You might recall in June of 2021, Fellers told On Your Side customers would have their money back or barns built, by the end of the summer. That never happened.

The Missouri Attorney General filed more than a dozen felony charges, deceptive business practices. That case is pending.

Then his probation was revoked in Oklahoma. He pleaded guilty to similar charges there.

The Missouri Attorney General also filed a civil case. He was served in an Oklahoma jail cell.

He never filed a response. Now he has a default judgment. He’s ordered to pay back more than $350,000 in refunds and penalties. When he gets out of prison, he is permanently banned from ever selling construction services again in Missouri.

