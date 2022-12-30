Dozens of bills related to gun pre-filed ahead of Missouri Legislative Session

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - More than A dozen bills with one common theme: Guns in the State of Missouri.

Many lawmakers have filed bills relating to purchasing and selling guns, the crime of having a gun, and the crime of using one. Many of these come following a year of deadly shootings across the country and even in Missouri.

“When you’ve got these mass shootings that are taking place around the country that we saw, like here close to home in St. Louis, we’ve got to do something about that. I mean, children should not be getting murdered in schools and shouldn’t feel afraid to go to school, because we’re allowing teenagers to purchase these types of weapons,” said State Representative David Tyson Smith, a Democrat from Columbia.

Representative Tyson Smith filed one of the gun bills.

”I filed a bill to make it illegal for teenagers to purchase semi-automatic weapons. You know, some of the shootings we’ve seen in St. Louis, Uvalde, Texas, and around the country, like Buffalo have been teenagers that have gone in and purchased semi-automatic weapons. I don’t think that’s appropriate for them to be able to do that,” said Representative Tyson Smith.

Representative Brian Seitz, a Republican from Branson said he does not want second amendment rights to be taken from Missourians.

“I think some of the gun bills that have been pre-filed are primarily coming from the left, and are an attempt, again to restrict our Second Amendment rights. We’re not going to do that in the State of Missouri. We are a pro-Second Amendment state,” said Rep. Seitz.

“I’m a big supporter of the Second Amendment. I’m not trying to restrict people’s rights to have guns or for people who want to go to the range. I think that’s great. We need guns for protection,” said Rep. Tyson Smith.

Rep. Seitz is not filing any gun bills but does plan to co-sponsor some.

”I will definitely be co-sponsoring freedom and liberty bills as far as gun ownership goes, but I will do everything in my power to stop the left from infringing upon the Second Amendment rights,” said Rep. Seitz.

Other gun bills pre-filed include concealed carry permits and reporting lost or stolen guns.

The legislative Session starts on January 4.

