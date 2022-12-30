FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - FBI agents in Kansas City arrested a man who had escaped federal custody in early December.

According to a press release, 33-year-old Trevor Scott Sparks was arrested Friday around 11 a.m. Sparks was charged in a criminal complaint with escape from confinement on December 7.

Sparks is now in the custody of the U.S. Marshals.

In November, Sparks was convicted by a federal jury of leading a criminal enterprise linked to two murders and multiple violent assaults, and which distributed at least a kilogram of methamphetamine every day for nearly a year in the Kansas City, Springfield, St. Joseph, and St. Louis, Mo., areas, as well as illegally possessing firearms.

Sparks was found guilty of one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine, one count of participating in a money-laundering conspiracy, one count of possessing firearms in relation to a drug-trafficking crime, and one count of being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition.

Sparks has remained in federal custody without bond since his arrest on Dec. 18, 2018.

Sparks engaged in the drug trafficking conspiracy from Jan. 1, 2017, to December 12, 2018. Although not charged, the trial jury heard evidence that the drug-trafficking organization led by Sparks was responsible for two murders and multiple violent assaults. In August 2018, James Hampton was seized by members of the organization. Hampton, who was in St. Louis, was seized because Sparks thought he could help find the drugs and money that had been stolen from the organization. When they realized Hampton could not or would not help, he was restrained and beaten. Hampton was then transported from St. Louis to Kansas City in the trunk of his car. Brittanie Broyles, who was with Hampton and witnessed him being beaten and restrained, was also taken to Kansas City.

On Aug. 6, 2018, Hampton’s car and body were discovered burning in Bates City, Mo. On Aug. 8, 2018, Broyles’s body was recovered by the Super Flea in the Northeast area of Kansas City. She had been murdered by two gunshots to her head.

Under federal law, it is illegal for anyone who has been convicted of a felony to be in possession of any firearm or ammunition. Sparks has two prior felony convictions for robbery and prior felony convictions for assault and possession of a controlled substance.

Sparks must pay a money judgment of up to $4,160,000, which represents the drug-trafficking proceeds, as determined by the court at the time of his sentencing. That forfeiture amount is based on the unlawful distribution of approximately 520 kilograms of methamphetamine, based on an average price of $8,000 per kilogram.

In addition to Sparks, 31 co-defendants have pleaded guilty in this case and its companion case.

Following the presentation of evidence, the jury in the U.S. District Court in Kansas City, Mo., deliberated for about an hour before returning guilty verdicts to U.S. District Judge Greg Kays, ending a trial that began Nov. 1, 2022.

Under federal statutes, Sparks is subject to a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison without parole, up to a sentence of life in federal prison without parole. The maximum statutory sentence is prescribed by Congress and is provided here for informational purposes, as the sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the court based on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors. A sentencing hearing will be scheduled after the completion of a presentence investigation by the United States Probation Office.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Bruce Rhoades and Robert M. Smith. It was investigated by the Kansas City, and Springfield, Mo., Police Departments, the Sni Valley Fire Department, the Jackson, Lafayette, Buchanan, and Phelps County, Mo., Sheriff’s Departments, the FBI, the Jackson County Drug Task Force, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, and the St. James, Mo., Police Department.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.