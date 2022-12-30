FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Staying above normal for New Year’s weekend

Good Thursday evening, everyone. After temperatures either flirted with or broke record temperatures today with highs in the upper 60s and lower 70s, we’ll see our temperatures turn a bit chillier for Friday as we kick off the New Year’s weekend. That will be thanks to an approaching upper-level wave coming across the northern Plains and a cold front coming in from the west at the surface.

After a warm day, a cold front will change things up as we start the upcoming weekend. (KY3)

While the cold front keeps all of us under mostly cloudy skies tonight, the moisture ahead of the cold front will trigger scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms for areas east of 65 and south of I-44 late tonight.

Late tonight, the advancing cold front will serve to spark scattered showers and even a few thunderstorms for some. (KY3)

While this activity will continue to develop and become a little more numerous, we aren’t expecting anything to get out of hand. Through the overnight, these rain chances will continue to favor the eastern Ozarks as we head toward the start of the morning commute Friday. Rain amounts could range between a few hundredths of an inch and three-quarters of an inch.

Rain chances early Friday morning will favor the eastern & southeastern Ozarks. (KY3)

Behind the front, it will be rather cool for Friday morning with lows around 40° in much of the Missouri Ozarks and lower 40s south of Springfield. With returning partly sunny skies for Friday afternoon, we will see temperatures warm up a bit. While not record-breaking, highs in the lower to middle 50s will still be above our normal highs in the middle 40s.

While still above normal, it will be noticeably chillier for Friday afternoon. (KY3)

While New Year’s Eve and Day will start off on a bit of a cold note in the upper 30s and lower 40s, highs will continue to stay above normal. We’ll have highs in the middle 50s under partly sunny skies for Saturday and lower 60s for New Year’s Day. While mild, you could see how we might have a few showers try to sneak through late in the day Sunday.

With skies staying generally quiet this weekend, we'll keep temperatures above normal to wrap up the year and ring in 2023. (KY3)

That slight chance for a few showers Sunday will come with a warm front that will pass from south to north through the day. For the most part, that will start to set us up for thunderstorms on Monday. With highs going into the 60s again on Monday, we’ll have more moisture, lift, instability and some shear come into the Ozarks ahead of another cold front at the surface. Combine that with an upper-level wave that will pass northwest of the area, you can see how we’ll have more widespread rain and thunderstorms from Monday afternoon until late Monday night by 10 or 11 o’clock.

With the approaching cold front and ingredients trying to come together Monday, we could see some potential strong to severe thunderstorms in the Ozarks. (KY3)

With this system, there is a risk that some of the storms could turn severe for northern Arkansas and for the Missouri Ozarks mainly southeast of I-44. While it’s a low risk, any change in how the system tracks or how unstable we can get could change this outlook quite a bit.

Severe weather looks possible next Monday, and it is now a First Alert Weather Day. (KY3)

Where do we stand? We are keeping Monday as a First Alert Weather Day due to the system expected to bring the chance for strong to severe thunderstorms our way. As we get a better handle on how this system will track and how unstable we can get, we’ll hone in on the specific threats over the next few days.

With the thunderstorms that could turn strong to severe Monday afternoon & evening, we are keeping the Alert Day in place. (KY3)

Whether or not we see severe weather Monday, we’ll certainly have a decent chance for accumulating rainfall across more of the Ozarks. Early indications show amounts ranging between half an inch to over an inch and a half before the rain and thunderstorms clear out very early Tuesday morning.

Whether or not we see severe weather Monday, we'll have the chance to get some accumulating rainfall across the Ozarks. (KY3)

Once we get behind this system, though, take a look at where the number will go for the rest of the week.

After a mild start to the year, temperatures will go back down through the week. (KY3)

After a mild Monday, highs will start to drop back into the lower 50s for Tuesday afternoon. Starting Wednesday, our actual highs will fall back below our average high of 44°. We’ll plan on highs in the lower 40s Wednesday with a quick upper-level wave trying to bring some additional rain chances our way before we top out in the middle 30s next Thursday.

