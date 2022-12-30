Former Mizzou RB Badie signs with Broncos

Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) breaks free from the pile as he rushes for a gain during...
Missouri running back Tyler Badie (1) breaks free from the pile as he rushes for a gain during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Boston College, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)(Mary Schwalm | AP)
By Brenden Schaeffer
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Mizzou standout running back Tyler Badie might be playing in front of some fans familiar with his game on Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Broncos signed Badie on Thursday to the 53-man roster after he requested his release from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad earlier in the week. As fate would have it, the Broncos just so happen to play in Badie’s old stompin’ grounds of Missouri this weekend as they take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

With the attrition Denver has seen in the running back room this season, there’s a chance that Badie could see the field in some capacity.

Badie spent four seasons at Mizzou and capped off his career in Columbia by running for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2021 college football season. Badie earned first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors for his impressive senior campaign before turning his sights to a career in the NFL.

The Ravens drafted Badie in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but cut him from the active roster during preseason training camp in the fall. He spent the NFL season with the Baltimore practice squad before his release this week.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church.
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used ‘employee salary contributions’ to pay for vacations,...
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen tickets under $20? And the concert is a short drive from Springfield

Latest News

O-Zone: RepMO 51, Sparta 46
O-ZONE: Nixa 59, Logan-Rogersville 38
Republic Kickapoo
O-Zone: Republic 55, Kickapoo 48
Nixa West Plains
O-Zone: Nixa 61, West Plains 47