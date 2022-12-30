Former Mizzou RB Badie signs with Broncos

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Former Mizzou standout running back Tyler Badie might be playing in front of some fans familiar with his game on Sunday afternoon.

The Denver Broncos signed Badie on Thursday to the 53-man roster after he requested his release from the Baltimore Ravens practice squad earlier in the week. As fate would have it, the Broncos just so happen to play in Badie’s old stompin’ grounds of Missouri this weekend as they take on the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

With the attrition Denver has seen in the running back room this season, there’s a chance that Badie could see the field in some capacity.

Badie spent four seasons at Mizzou and capped off his career in Columbia by running for 1,604 yards and 14 touchdowns during the 2021 college football season. Badie earned first-team All-SEC and second-team All-American honors for his impressive senior campaign before turning his sights to a career in the NFL.

The Ravens drafted Badie in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft but cut him from the active roster during preseason training camp in the fall. He spent the NFL season with the Baltimore practice squad before his release this week.

