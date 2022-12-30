Ozark, Mo. Whataburger location to open during the first week of January

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is next in line in southwest Missouri for a Whataburger location.

The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, January 3, at 1851 W Marler Ln. in Ozark. This location is set to open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only.

Whataburger says additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery, will be available in the coming weeks.

The company says a Springfield location at 3880 W Sunshine Street will open in the coming weeks.

The first Whataburger location in the Ozarks opened in Republic mid-December and saw customers waiting for almost 12 hours to be the first car in line.

