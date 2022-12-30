Ozark, Mo. Whataburger location to open during the first week of January

The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.
The new Whataburger in Kennesaw, Ga., drew quite a crowd on opening day.(Contributed)
By Chris Six
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:53 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Ozark is next in line in southwest Missouri for a Whataburger location.

The new restaurant will open on Tuesday, January 3, at 1851 W Marler Ln. in Ozark. This location is set to open at 11 a.m. with drive-thru services only.

Whataburger says additional service options, including dining room access, ordering via the Whataburger App and Whataburger.com, curbside, and delivery, will be available in the coming weeks.

The company says a Springfield location at 3880 W Sunshine Street will open in the coming weeks.

The first Whataburger location in the Ozarks opened in Republic mid-December and saw customers waiting for almost 12 hours to be the first car in line.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church.
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used ‘employee salary contributions’ to pay for vacations,...
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

Trevor Scott Sparks s was taken into custody in the 400 block of Olive St. in Kansas City,...
FBI arrests escaped federal fugitive who was charged for distributing drugs in the Ozarks
Some Krooked Kreek Water customers without water periodically for last week
Some Krooked Kreek Water customers without water periodically for last week
Courtesy: MSHP Troop F
MSHP troopers investigating crash involving a drove of pigs
Nice New Year's weekend. Storms Monday