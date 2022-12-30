Some Krooked Kreek Water customers without water periodically for last week

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - A boil order was put in place by the Krooked Kreek Water Association (KKWA) for all customers Thursday. KKWA says it’s working with the Arkansas Rural Water Association to shut off a portion of its system to try and locate a problem.

Several KKWA customers have told KY3 they have been without water periodically and have experienced low water pressure for as long as seven days.

“Only during the day would we have water sparingly and then about day three it got to the point that we couldn’t afford to have the hot water heater burn up,” said Mark Cunningham. “So we shut it off and there’d be no water. So it was to where we tried to save what we could in the bathtub.”

Cunningham said his biggest issue was the lack of communication by KKWA, especially for elderly customers he knows who do not have access to the internet or Facebook.

“In two days’ worth there was no contact, whether it would be (email) or Facebook,” said Cunningham. “The majority of what they do is on Facebook, there is no contingency plan as far as elderly people that are out here that don’t have internet.”

KY3 spoke with other customers Friday who were unaware a boil order had been put in place.

“I wish I would’ve known about the boil order, like I said I made my coffee, and even though it percolates it,” said one customer who wanted to protect their identity. “It concerns me of what did I drink this morning?”

KKWA says it is working to resolve the problem; in the meantime, the boil order will remain in place and customers can expect inconsistent water pressure.

KKWA encourages customers to sign up for text alerts through its website, which you can find here. After clicking the link, and find a “Sign up for Alerts” in the right-hand column.

