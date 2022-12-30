Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

Vegetables of all sorts spilled onto the highway following the crash.
Vegetables of all sorts spilled onto the highway following the crash.(KMOV)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a SEMI crashed.

The right lanes of I-44 have been closed and, according to MSHP, are expected to remain closed for most of the morning. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

