Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a SEMI crashed.

The right lanes of I-44 have been closed and, according to MSHP, are expected to remain closed for most of the morning. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.

