Truck carrying vegetables crashes on I-44 near Big Bend Boulevard
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 5:47 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A variety of vegetables spilled onto eastbound lanes of I-44 past Big Bend Boulevard Friday morning after a SEMI crashed.
The right lanes of I-44 have been closed and, according to MSHP, are expected to remain closed for most of the morning. The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.
News 4 will update with more information once it has been received.
Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.