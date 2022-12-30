Two Springfield men federally charged in several gang-related shootings

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Two Springfield men have been federally charged after being involved in several Springfield shootings and some Kansas City shootings.

Federal documents show 19-year-old Ezekiel King and 19-year-old Jardell Williams are facing federal gun and drug charges.

According to a federal probable cause statement, in November 2021, the ATF started investigating several shooting incidents that started on May 4, 2021, in Springfield. These shooting incidents involved minors and young adults. Authorities say several of the males involved in the shootings were identified through various social media accounts and police reports.

Federal investigators say many of the shooting suspects said they were part of gangs known as “FTO” and “ODB.” King and Williams were members of “FTO.”

ATF investigators found the gun used in the May 4 shooting was also used in six other shootings on November 14, 2021, November 20, 2021, December 26, 2021, January 8, 2022, January 15, 2022, and April 16, 2022. King was not identified as the suspect in all of these but was a suspect in the May 4 shooting. Investigators also found that Williams’s car was found at the scene of the January 8 shooting.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says multiple agencies assisted in the investigation of the recent shootings and gang-related activities happening in Springfield.

Over the last four months, Greene County investigators have worked with ATF agents, and now the sheriff’s office says there are a number of new investigations against members of local gangs.

“It is the responsibility of law enforcement to provide a safe community for the citizens we are sworn to protect. News of weekly shootings and murders have become common place and our citizens no longer feel safe. With just a little bit of focused effort, we have already seen a reduction in gang violence. This is just the beginning, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office will continue targeting these violent gang members until they are removed from our community,” said Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott.

