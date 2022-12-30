On Your Side: CDC warns of multistate salmonella outbreak due to raw alfalfa sprouts

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC is issuing a food safety alert after two people have been hospitalized and 15 became infected with a strain of Salmonella linked to raw alfalfa sprouts.

According to the CDC, those who reported the infection came from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Interviews with 12 sick people and traceback data show that raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises of Fremont, Nebraska, may be making people sick.

Those 12 people interviewed said they ate the alfalfa sprouts after purchasing them from a grocery store or eating at a restaurant. The CDC says on December 29, SunSprout Enterprises recalled four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts sold to food service and grocery stores between late November and mid-December 2022.

The recalled produce was packaged in 4-ounce plastic clamshell containers and labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212. Best-by dates are between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23.

The CDC urges everyone to not eat, sell, or serve the recalled alfalfa sprouts and to throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.