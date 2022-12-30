On Your Side: CDC warns of multistate salmonella outbreak due to raw alfalfa sprouts

CDC alfalfa sprouts recall
CDC alfalfa sprouts recall(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 2:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The CDC is issuing a food safety alert after two people have been hospitalized and 15 became infected with a strain of Salmonella linked to raw alfalfa sprouts.

According to the CDC, those who reported the infection came from Oklahoma, Nebraska, and South Dakota. Interviews with 12 sick people and traceback data show that raw alfalfa sprouts from SunSprout Enterprises of Fremont, Nebraska, may be making people sick.

Those 12 people interviewed said they ate the alfalfa sprouts after purchasing them from a grocery store or eating at a restaurant. The CDC says on December 29, SunSprout Enterprises recalled four lots of raw alfalfa sprouts sold to food service and grocery stores between late November and mid-December 2022.

The recalled produce was packaged in 4-ounce plastic clamshell containers and labeled with lot numbers 4211, 5211, 3212, or 4212. Best-by dates are between 12/10/22 and 1/7/23.

The CDC urges everyone to not eat, sell, or serve the recalled alfalfa sprouts and to throw them away or return them to where you bought them.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Springfield Police investigate double homicide on N Link Avenue.
Police identify 2 killed in deadly shootings investigation in Springfield
The collapse happened around 8:30 a.m. near First Street and Church.
Building collapses on the historic square in Ozark, Mo.; no injuries reported
Court documents read Courtney Ungaro used ‘employee salary contributions’ to pay for vacations,...
On Your Side Investigation: Dept. of Labor claims Springfield private school founder pocketed teacher retirement funds for vacations
Parents Cindy Braddock, 25, and Jake Day, 28, were killed in a car crash. Authorities say their...
3 kids found alive days after crash that killed their parents
Nick Cannon welcomed his fifth child of 2022, Halo Marie Cannon.
Nick Cannon welcomes 12th child, 5th in 2022

Latest News

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
Woman sues Steven Tyler, alleging child sexual assault in 1970s
Police announced an arrest in the killings of four University of Idaho students. (CNN)
Idaho students killings: Police announce arrest
This photo provided by Monroe County (Pa.) Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest...
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho students arrested in Pennsylvania
Chris Flores and Addisen Pruitt's family members spoke with 11 News about the two lives lost on...
Family remembers 2 who died in ATV crash Christmas Day
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina