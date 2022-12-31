Athlete of the Week: Ryder Blevins, Forsyth basketball

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -“It honestly was one of the best feelings I’ve ever felt,” said Forsyth senior Ryder Blevins.

Last year, he jammed his way into the Ozark’s consciousness when he won the Tournament of Champions Slam Dunk contest. “It was so crazy,” Ryder said. “There were so many people there. Everyone there was yelling ‘Forsyth!’”

He had a packed JQH Arena chanting his hometown’s name. Now, after a 10-0 start, he has his sights on getting his hometown’s name in the Missouri High School basketball record books. “Making it to the Final Four is our ultimate goal this year,” he said.

CLICK HERE FOR THIS FULL STORY

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.