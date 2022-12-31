Burrell Behavioral Health employee facing charges for abusing his eldest daughter since 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A man from Fair Grove, who works for Burrell Behavioral Health, is being charged in Webster County with abusing his oldest daughter over several years.

According to court documents, 47-year-old Todd Maynard has been charged with two counts of child abuse or neglect.

In October 2022, an investigator with Missouri Children’s Division contacted Webster County authorities regarding a child not wanting to go home. The Children’s Division worker mentioned there was a history of excessive discipline at the home in previous years.

The Webster County detective found previous reports regarding child abuse and noted in the probable cause statement what was said in those reports.

Court documents show that in April 2017, an investigator with the Webster County Sheriff’s Office went to Webster Elementary School in Marshfield to talk with a 10-year-old girl, Maynard’s daughter. The girl told an adult at her school that Maynard had spanked her with a belt, made her stand in a corner, and pushed her head into the wall the evening before at her grandmother’s house. That same day in 2017, the girl told an investigator with the Child Advocacy Center about more abuse.

According to court records, another instance of abuse was recorded in June 2019. The daughter said she went to Maynard’s house after a baseball tournament and he began yelling at her and slapping her on the arms and legs. She told the CAC investigator that Maynard told her, “the next time she told someone about the beatings he would beat her way harder than before.”

According to the Probable Cause statement, another instance of abuse involved Maynard slapping his daughter on the butt, pulling her pants down, and saying a degrading statement to her. She said Maynard then took a picture of her butt and posted it on his Snapchat story.

In that same June 2019 report, Maynard’s youngest daughter talked with the CAC investigator and said she saw Maynard hurting her older sister. The younger sister detailed in the report several instances where Maynard abused her older sister.

In February 2020, Webster County detectives went to Maynard’s home to talk with him. He expressed concern when told about the allegations by saying, “again?”

According to court documents, Webster County deputies also talked to the oldest daughter, who in 2020 was now 12 years old. She described another instance where Maynard got upset about her doing homework on the couch and Maynard picked her up off the couch by her jaw and throat. Deputies asked Maynard about the incident with the couch and he stated he picked up the 12-year-old by her feet and drug her off the couch and did not touch her neck.

The Webster County investigator then attended an interview in October 2022 with the Children’s Advocacy Center and the 12-year-old. The girl stated that Maynard would say things like, “You are too much like your stupid mother. And you wonder why your little sister gets treated differently.” The 12-year-old said she gets in trouble for things her younger sister did. Authorities say the younger sister was never abused by Maynard.

The 12-year-old goes on to describe more instances where Maynard has abused her in front of her younger sister.

KY3 reached out to Burrell Behavioral Health and confirmed that Maynard is an employee there.

We can confirm that Todd Maynard is a Burrell employee. Burrell is aware of the charges against Maynard, and while we cannot comment on personnel matters, Burrell has reassigned Maynard’s clients to other providers pending our investigation. Because this is an ongoing investigation into an individual personnel matter, we cannot provide further details at this time.

Burrell also shared that Maynard is currently not working in a client-facing or public school setting, pending their investigation.

According to court records, Maynard appeared in court on December 20 where he pleaded not guilty. Court documents also show Maynard is allowed to have non-offensive contact with his daughter and is admonished not to tamper with her as a witness in this case. Maynard was reminded that any violation of the conditions would result in re-arrest.

Maynard is scheduled to appear in court again on January 20.

