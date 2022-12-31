FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Mild & quiet for New Year’s weekend

Good Friday evening to you all. After some of the eastern and southern Ozarks saw some scattered rain and thunderstorms late last night and early this morning, we were treated to a quiet day. With some returning sunshine, we were able to get afternoon temperatures back into the upper 40s and lower 50s for much of the Ozarks. Some of you were able to push into the middle 50s before we started to cool down this evening. While the setup at the surface will stay quiet through the weekend, I am watching our next warm front to our southwest and cold front to our west. That’s what will bring our next best chance for rain and thunderstorms our way early next week.

While we stay quiet this weekend, our next storm system is starting to get together to our west. (KY3)

In the meantime, we’ll have partly to mostly cloudy skies in place for tonight. Any spots that can get enough clearing with a light south breeze returning could see a little patchy fog develop overnight. Otherwise, look at how Futurecast shows us staying quiet under partly to mostly sunny skies for New Year’s Eve.

After some morning clouds and a few areas of patchy fog, we'll enjoy partly to mostly sunny skies for Saturday afternoon. (KY3)

After a cold start with lows in the middle to upper 30s, the Ozarks will have a mild end to 2022 with highs near 60 and into the lower to middle 60s south and west of Springfield.

After a cold start, we'll wrap up 2022 with a mild Saturday afternoon. (KY3)

All plans for ringing in 2023 late Saturday night look good to go. We’ll have mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through the evening with temperatures in the upper 40s to near 50 as hit the midnight hour.

Plans for Saturday night look good to go with quiet skies and temperatures still near 50° as we ring in 2023. (KY3)

While some fog will be possible for Sunday morning, we’re looking pretty good to kick off 2023 on New Year’s Day. After a cool start in the middle 40s, we’ll have highs push into the lower to middle 60s under partly sunny skies across the Ozarks.

Mild temperatures are lined up for the first day of 2023. (KY3)

Then, the focus will turn to our next storm system. While Monday morning will start off on a dry note, returning moisture ahead of the approaching cold front will bring showers and thunderstorms back into play across the area.

When our next cold front comes in Monday, the best chance for widespread rain and thunderstorms will be from the early afternoon until late Monday night. (KY3)

In terms of how strong the thunderstorms could get on Monday, we’ll have the moisture, lift and wind shear in place for organized thunderstorms. However, there’s still some question as to how unstable our atmosphere can get. If enough instability can’t get in here or if clouds and rain early in the day can muddy things up, that could lower our chances for severe weather. While there’s still time to watch this setup, we do have a low risk for severe weather keeping our First Alert Weather Day in place for Monday. The best timing for any thunderstorms to turn strong to severe would be from 1 or 2 o’clock in the afternoon to about 11 o’clock Monday night. However, it still looks as though the better severe weather chances will stay in central and southern Arkansas.

A few severe storms are possible Monday afternoon and evening. (KY3)

Once we get behind Monday’s cold front and another cold front on Tuesday, we’ll see the more typically colder temperatures return to the Ozarks.

After highs in the 50s Tuesday, we'll head back to highs in the 30s and 40s for the rest of next week. (KY3)

After highs in the lower 50s on Tuesday, we’ll be back to the usual winter chill through the rest of the week. Highs will drop into the upper 30s Wednesday and Thursday before we climb back into the middle 40s on Friday. While much of the week ahead looks dry, I want to watch an upper-level wave that could try to bring some scattered showers our way during the day on Wednesday.

