Former senator in Pulaski Co jail for child support

A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, who resigned after a federal...
A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, who resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.(gray)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A former Arkansas state senator and nephew of Gov. Asa Hutchison, resigned after a federal indictment in 2018 is being held in Pulaski County jail with a $524,000 cash bond.

Jeremy Hutchinson was sentenced Thursday, Dec. 29, by Judge Alice Gray in Pulaski County Circuit Court for contempt for back child support and other expenses after his June 2011 divorce according to our content-sharing partner.

In the divorce, Hutchinson was assigned $10,500 a month in child support for his two children and other expenses, including health insurance and college tuition.

Hutchison is due in federal court on Feb. 3 for sentencing after pleading guilty in 2019 to tax fraud.

