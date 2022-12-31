Mega Millions numbers drawn for estimated $685M jackpot

(WITN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 12:07 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The final Mega Millions drawing of 2022 has taken place, but it’s not yet clear whether the estimated $685 million jackpot will roll over to another drawing Tuesday night.

The numbers drawn Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and Mega Ball 7.

Jackpot officials were expected to announce sometime Saturday morning whether there was a winner.

The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.

The estimated $685 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash instead, which would result in a smaller amount.

The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

