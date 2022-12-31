More of historic Ozark square building comes down

OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - Crews have opened one of the streets around the Ozark Square downtown on December 30 after the collapse of a historic building on Dec. 29.

Church St. is now open, but some of the parking spots are closed. Some of First St. is still closed. Crews took down a wall on the side of the second-story apartments of the historic building.

Another piece of the historic early 1900′s building came down today, and business owners nearby are feeling for the small businesses inside this building.

“I can’t even imagine.”

Clarissa Peterson is the owner of Closet Chic Boutique, which is around the corner from the collapsed building. She says it stings to see another local business, Adventure Coffee, go through this.

“Where do you even begin? You’ve got employees, you’ve got stuff in there. You’ve got like all the things like how do you even I just I guess you just are thankful that you have insurance, right?”

The collapse happened Thursday morning near First Street and Church inside Adventure Coffee. Firefighters say there were no injuries and there were a few people inside the coffee shop.

Scott Gaither used to live next to the collapsed building in the 60′s and says it’s a sad sight.

“I guess it’s just the turn of a page.” “Well, nothing lasts forever, including you and me.”

At least four businesses in that building - and nearby - are still closed tonight.

Peterson says she was worried their side of the square had to close as her building is also older - but she says she has never been worried about it coming down.

“I’m sure like the inspectors are probably going to come around and inspect every building now.”

Gaither and Peterson alike, hope this doesn’t happen again.

“It’s sad to see but I guess the fortunate thing is no one was hurt.”

“Devastated that they that happened to them. And they’ve been there like less than a year, so I feel bad. I’m really hoping they find a new place to open up ASAP because we all need our coffee down here.

The Ozark DMV will open its doors Tuesday, Jan. 3.

No word yet when the Heart of Grace boutique will be able to open.

Around the corner the restaurant Iguana Roja was already closed for repairs, no word yet if they plan to open on Jan. 3 as first planned.

The owner of the collapsed building didn’t want to update us on their plans.

