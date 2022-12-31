Multiple Missouri nursing loan repayment applications to open in early January 2023

Nursing students gain experience in the skills lab on September 14, 2020. Kevin White/Missouri State University(Kevin White | Missouri State University)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 2:30 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that starting January 1, 2023, medical students can apply for several loan repayment programs.

There are four health professional loan and loan repayment programs offered through DHSS:

The application window goes from January 1 through March 1. Apply here.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Health Professional Loan and Loan Repayment programs are designed to increase access to health care for Missourians in Health Professional Shortage Areas.

“In parts of Missouri, a shortage of primary health care providers makes it difficult for low-income, uninsured, and geographically isolated Missourians to receive health care. By working with health care providers and communities, access to care can be improved for the underserved,” the department states.

Applicants are encouraged to contact the Office of Rural Health & Primary Care for more information at DHSS.LoanRepayment@health.mo.gov.

