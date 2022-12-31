Multiple Missouri nursing loan repayment applications to open in early January 2023
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services announced that starting January 1, 2023, medical students can apply for several loan repayment programs.
There are four health professional loan and loan repayment programs offered through DHSS:
- Nurse Student Loan Program (NSL) awards funding for eligible educational expenses to qualified students pursuing careers as licensed Practical Nurses or Professional Nurses in Missouri.
- Nurse Loan Repayment Program (NLRP) awards funding for the repayment of eligible educational loans for qualified Registered and Advanced Practice Nurses in Missouri.
- Student Loan Repayment Program (SLRP): awards funding for the repayment of eligible educational loans for qualified Health Professionals, Physicians, Dentists, and Psychiatrists in Missouri.
- The Primary Care Resource Initiative for Missouri (PRIMO) awards funding for eligible educational expenses to qualified students pursuing careers as licensed primary care Physicians, Dentists, Dental Hygienists, and Psychiatrists in Missouri.
The application window goes from January 1 through March 1. Apply here.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the Health Professional Loan and Loan Repayment programs are designed to increase access to health care for Missourians in Health Professional Shortage Areas.
“In parts of Missouri, a shortage of primary health care providers makes it difficult for low-income, uninsured, and geographically isolated Missourians to receive health care. By working with health care providers and communities, access to care can be improved for the underserved,” the department states.
Applicants are encouraged to contact the Office of Rural Health & Primary Care for more information at DHSS.LoanRepayment@health.mo.gov.
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.