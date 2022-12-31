Springfield police patrol car hit after another car ran a red light

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield Police Department patrol car was hit Friday morning after another car ran a red light and hit the patrol car.

According to SPD, the incident happened just before 7 a.m. Friday morning when a car ran a red light at the intersection of Grand Street and Jefferson Avenue.

The car struck the patrol car, causing the patrol car to go off the road and make minor contact with a building on the corner. That building was Quinn Dental.

The driver of the car was cited for running a red light but was not issued a ticket for leaving the scene.

SPD says there were no injuries in the incident.

